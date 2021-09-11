Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,509 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Alliance Data Systems worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

