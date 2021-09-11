JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 860 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

