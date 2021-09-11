JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,126 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

