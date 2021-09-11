JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,280 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

