JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $162,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in B2Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.66 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

