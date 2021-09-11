JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,660,000. Alphabet accounts for 8.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,411.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

