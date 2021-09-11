JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

