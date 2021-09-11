JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

