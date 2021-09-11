Jonathan Oringer Sells 13,094 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

SSTK stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

