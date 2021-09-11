Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

