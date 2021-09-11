Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-single digits yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

JCI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 4,193,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

