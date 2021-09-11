Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,655. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

