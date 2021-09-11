John Hakopian Sells 4,193 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $102,770.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

