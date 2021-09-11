John Abernethy Acquires 15,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$10,230.00 ($7,307.14).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John Abernethy acquired 50,946 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55).

On Friday, June 18th, John Abernethy bought 5,854 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$3,307.51 ($2,362.51).

On Thursday, June 24th, John Abernethy sold 200,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$104,000.00 ($74,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Clime Investment Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

