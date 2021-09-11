JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 625,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $438.89 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $8,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

