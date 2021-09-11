JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 278.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

