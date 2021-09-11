JMP Securities Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $343.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $302.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $300.09 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $304.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average of $245.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

