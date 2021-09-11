Jeffrey Dierks Sells 5,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 157.65. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
