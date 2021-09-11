Jeffrey Dierks Sells 5,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 157.65. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

