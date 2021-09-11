Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 18,100 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.48 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

