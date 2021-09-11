Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 1.07.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

