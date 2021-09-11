Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

SHL stock opened at €57.28 ($67.39) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52-week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

