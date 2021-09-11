Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BRTHY stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

