JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

