Jason Harvison Sells 15,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.70.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

