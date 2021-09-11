Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

MNMD opened at 2.52 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.33 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $772.85 million and a PE ratio of -14.82.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.