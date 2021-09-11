J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $171.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.68.
JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,567. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
