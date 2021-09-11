J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $171.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,567. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

