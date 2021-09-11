iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $288.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

