iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWM opened at $221.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

