iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 841,227 shares.The stock last traded at $27.96 and had previously closed at $28.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.