iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Position Raised by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 998,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $21.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

