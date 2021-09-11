iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 280,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

