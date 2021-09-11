iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.