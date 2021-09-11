iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

