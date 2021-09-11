iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $97,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. 352,809 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67.

