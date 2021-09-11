IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

