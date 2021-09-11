ION (ION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $524,570.87 and approximately $39.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00110829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00504691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,650,432 coins and its circulating supply is 13,750,432 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

