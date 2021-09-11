Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.41. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 40,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

