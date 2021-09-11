Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.