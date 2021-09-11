InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.55. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

