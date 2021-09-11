InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

