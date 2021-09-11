InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

