InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $420.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

