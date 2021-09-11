Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $6,672,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

