Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Intapp stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $10,197,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

