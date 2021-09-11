InsurAce Market Cap Achieves $23.23 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00133739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00182794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.87 or 0.99516485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.89 or 0.07117425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.39 or 0.00854626 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

