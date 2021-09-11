Insight Select Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

