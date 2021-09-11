Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $292,430.56 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $10,054.26.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $12,814.45.

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02.

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.73 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Yext by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yext by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 281,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

