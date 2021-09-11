Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $342.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 92.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 21.4% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

