Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,330,374.30 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $736.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $692.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 57.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,861,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

