Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells 11,176 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at C$226,418.72.

CVE PFM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.05. 46,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.56 million and a P/E ratio of -26.92. ProntoForms Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

