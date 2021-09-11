Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells 11,176 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at C$226,418.72.
CVE PFM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.05. 46,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.56 million and a P/E ratio of -26.92. ProntoForms Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.
